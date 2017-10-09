News / World

Fiery tractor-trailer wreck kills driver, scatters potatoes

In this image provided by the Louisiana State Police, potatoes lie on Interstate 10 near Butte La Rose, La., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. A trucker died in the wreck that engulfed a tractor-trailer in flames and left thousands of potatoes scattered across the interstate. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

In this image provided by the Louisiana State Police, potatoes lie on Interstate 10 near Butte La Rose, La., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. A trucker died in the wreck that engulfed a tractor-trailer in flames and left thousands of potatoes scattered across the interstate. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — A tractor-trailer flipped over on a Louisiana highway, dumping thousands of potatoes, catching fire and killing the driver.

Investigators couldn't immediately tell if the driver was a man or a woman, according to Master Trooper Brooks David (DAH-veed).

Louisiana State Police report on Facebook that the wreck happened early Monday on Interstate 10 eastbound, near the Butte La Rose exit.

David said in a phone interview that the highway was reopened about 1 p.m., after crews cleared the potatoes.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular