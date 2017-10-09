Fiery tractor-trailer wreck kills driver, scatters potatoes
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — A tractor-trailer flipped over on a Louisiana highway, dumping thousands of potatoes, catching fire and killing the driver.
Investigators couldn't immediately tell if the driver was a man or a woman, according to Master Trooper Brooks David (DAH-veed).
Louisiana State Police report on Facebook that the wreck happened early Monday on Interstate 10 eastbound, near the Butte La Rose exit.
David said in a phone interview that the highway was reopened about 1 p.m., after crews cleared the potatoes.
