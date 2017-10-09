Former Guatemalan vice-president tells judge she's innocent

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's former vice-president has told a judge that she is innocent of corruption charges and had no role in a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy.

Roxana Baldetti spoke for the first time to a judge about charges related to an alleged scheme to let companies avoid customs duties in exchange for bribes. The fallout forced her resignation in 2015.

Baldetti told a judge Monday that she was angry to be in court because she fought against corruption while in office. She calls the case a soap opera.

Prosecutors have presented witnesses, wiretaps and documents against Baldetti and other defendants. Former President Otto Perez Molina also faces charges in the case.