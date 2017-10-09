German conservative parties say they agree on migrant limit

BERLIN — Germany's conservative parties say they have agreed on a law limiting the number of migrants allowed to enter the country every year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, say they want to limit the annual number of migrants to 200,000. However, Andreas Scheuer, the CSU's general secretary, said Monday the number can be increased or lowered by parliament in reaction to future refugee crises.

The migrant issue had been one of the biggest stumbling blocks between the two parties as they head into coalition talks with the pro-business FDP and the Greens to form a new government following last month's election.