Great pumpkins! Grower wins trifecta of giant food titles
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island grower is the first in the world to achieve a trifecta in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods, setting world records for heaviest pumpkin, longest long gourd and heaviest squash.
Joe Jutras (JOO'-tras) accomplished the feat when he smashed the giant squash record by growing one that weighed more than a ton. His green squash tipped the scales at 2,118 pounds (960 kilograms) during a weigh-in at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday.
The 62-year-old retired cabinet maker from Scituate becomes the first to break world records in the three most competitive categories.
He has been working on the goal for a decade, since winning the longest gourd title in 2006 and largest pumpkin the following year.
Jutras says it's taken a lot of hard work.
