Highlights of AP interview with Nobel winner Richard Thaler
WASHINGTON — Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago was awarded the Nobel prize for economics Monday for his work explaining how human
On Monday, Thaler spoke by phone with The Associated Press. Below are some highlights of the interview.
___
On how people react to "unfair" prices:
"It can work either way. You know, people might be unwilling to buy something that they would really value just because they think that the price is higher than it usually is. You know, there are a couple Cubs' games in town this week that are selling for higher prices than usual, and if people think that's unfair, maybe they won't go, even though they would enjoy it. The flip side of it is that firms that violate these norms of fairness can make customers angry. And I think Uber has learned this lesson or is in the process of learning it."
___
How a
"I think
___
On economic policy:
"I try to teach people to make fewer mistakes. But in designing economic policies, we need to take full account of the fact that people are busy, they're absent minded, they're lazy and that we should try to make things as easy for them as possible."
___
Investing advice for the average person:
"Well, I think the biggest mistake people make in most domains is overconfidence. If you're trading individual securities, you're almost certainly making a mistake. Because most professional managers can't outperform their benchmarks, and there's little reason to think that individuals can."
___
More advice:
"Don't get trapped by looking at what the price was that you paid for some stock originally. I always tell people, 'If you wouldn't buy the stock now, you should sell it.' ... Especially if a stock has gone down, people are reluctant to sell it because they don't want to admit they made a mistake."
___
How financial crises have affected his field of study:
"Each crisis has been good for
___
On whether he's willing to pay inflated prices for a seat at a Cubs playoff game:
"Let's just say that I have a ticket to tomorrow's game at a very reasonable price."
