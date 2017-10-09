How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

Losses for health care companies and banks left U.S. stocks lower Monday after a quiet day of trading. Industrial conglomerate General Electric skidded after announcing more changes in its leadership.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index declined 4.60 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,544.73.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 12.60 points, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 22,761.07.

The Nasdaq composite sank 10.45 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,579.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 6.66 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,503.56.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 305.90 points, or 13.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,998.47 points, or 15.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,196.61 points, or 22.2 per cent .