Indiana State Museum to host 'Spooky Science' costume event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum is hosting a free Halloween-themed science gala.

Costumes are encouraged at the family-friendly "Spooky Science" event to be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

A news release from the museum says attendees can witness a "shocking display" of static electricity, test "wild" survival skills and make "magic" minerals.

A separate set of activities will be provided for preschool-age children, including a balloon pit, sensory bins and coloring exercises.

There also will be a costume competition. Prizes will be awarded for the spookiest costume, the best Indiana-themed costume and the best homemade costume.

