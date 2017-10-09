Iran suspends Zoroastrian member of Yazd city council

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that a Zoroastrian member of Yazd City Council has been suspended following a complaint.

The Monday report said that the Administrative Justice Court issued the suspension for Sepanta Niknam following a complaint by a candidate for the Yazd city council, purportedly over the fencing around the city's famed "Tower of Silence".

Mohammad Reza Modaresi, a member of the Guardian Council, said that the suspension had been approved by the Council and that everyone should abide by it, according to the report.