Iran suspends Zoroastrian member of Yazd city council
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that a Zoroastrian member of Yazd City Council has been suspended following a complaint.
The Monday report said that the Administrative Justice Court issued the suspension for Sepanta Niknam following a complaint by a candidate for the Yazd city council, purportedly over the fencing around the city's famed "Tower of Silence".
Mohammad Reza Modaresi, a member of the Guardian Council, said that the suspension had been approved by the Council and that everyone should abide by it, according to the report.
Earlier in April, just before the country's City Council elections, Ahmad Jannati, the head of the Guardian Council, said that religious minorities should not have a representative in towns were the majority of the population was Muslim.
