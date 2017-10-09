Italian police arrest brother of Marseille attacker

MILAN — Police in Italy have arrested the brother of a Tunisian man who stabbed to death two women in the French city of Marseille earlier this month.

Police in the northern city of Ferrara said Monday that the suspect, Anis Hanachi, was arrested over the weekend on an international warrant issued by French authorities accusing him of involvement in the attack and of international terrorism. The Italian news agency ANSA say the brother is suspected of having radicalized the attacker, and may have had a role in organizing the attack.