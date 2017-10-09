Kremlin: Missile deal with Riyadh doesn't threaten others

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has defended an agreement to sell state-of-the-art Russian missiles to Saudi Arabia, saying it doesn't threaten any other country.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday the deal to supply the long-range S-400 air defence missile systems to Riyadh "isn't directed against any third country." He was responding to a question if the deal could pose a threat to Iran.

The agreement was one of a slew of weapons deals reached during Saudi King Salman's groundbreaking first visit to Russia last week. The king's talks with Putin marked a thaw in relations between the countries, which have often been tense since the Cold War.