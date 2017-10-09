Liberia faces key poll to replace Africa's 1st female leader

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia heads to the polls Tuesday for elections that for the first time in more than 70 years will see one democratically elected government hand power to another as a Nobel Prize-winning leader steps aside.

It is a turning point for the West African country whose health system was decimated by the Ebola outbreak that killed nearly 5,000 Liberians in 2014-2015 and posed the biggest challenge for Africa's first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She has led Libera's transition from a 14-year civil war that ended in 2003 after killing more than 250,000 people.