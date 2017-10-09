Maine senator's departure could nix bridge between GOP, Dems

PORTLAND, Maine — Supporters of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins say they wish they could clone the moderate Republican powerbroker from Maine who has been a crucial swing vote in Congress as the GOP struggles to deliver on President Donald Trump's agenda.

Collins says she will decide during the weeklong Columbus Day recess whether to stay in the Senate or again run for governor in Maine.

The Associated Press interviewed 10 of Collins' current and former colleagues and staffers. They say the senator is carefully weighing whether she can have more impact as one of the most senior members of Congress or as a governor replacing the term-limited, Trump-allied Republican Gov. Paul LePage.