Markets Right Now: US stocks are mixed in midday trading
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street as health care and industrial companies fall while technology companies gain ground.
General Electric fell 3
Major stock indexes continued to trade around all-time highs after a long winning streak for the market that ended on Friday.
Trading on the stock market was relatively quiet, and bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,548. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11 points, or 0.1
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher slightly higher as technology and energy companies inch upward.
Seagate Technology rose 1.2
General Electric fell 2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point at 2,550. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23 points, or 0.1
