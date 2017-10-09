Markets Right Now: US stocks are mixed in midday trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street as health care and industrial companies fall while technology companies gain ground.

General Electric fell 3 per cent Monday after announcing more changes in its leadership. Tesla dropped 1.8 per cent as investors worry about production problems at the electric car maker.

Major stock indexes continued to trade around all-time highs after a long winning streak for the market that ended on Friday.

Trading on the stock market was relatively quiet, and bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,548. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,785. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,595.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher slightly higher as technology and energy companies inch upward.

Seagate Technology rose 1.2 per cent in early trading Monday and Chevron rose 0.5 per cent .

General Electric fell 2 per cent after the company named a new director to its board and announced the departure of its chief financial officer on Friday.