Migration agency says 8 people dead, 20 missing off Tunisia

MILAN — The U.N. migration agency says eight Tunisian migrants have died and a further 20 are missing after a Tunisian naval ship collided with a migrant boat.

Flavio Di Giacomo of the International Organization for Migration said Monday that about 45 others were saved in a joint Maltese-Italian operation.

The Tunisian defence department said in a statement that the collision happened Sunday about 54 kilometres (30 miles) off the coast of El Ataya, on the island of Kerkennah. The circumstances remain unclear.