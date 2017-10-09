Missing 15-day-old Georgia baby found dead in woods

COVINGTON, Ga. — The body of a 15-day-old Georgia baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff's Office says the child's father, Christopher McNabb, fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. The 27-year-old was apprehended hours after the baby's body was found and charged with a probation violation involving a burglary.

Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb's body inside a duffel bag.

Authorities say she was fed and changed about 5 a.m. Saturday and put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister at a mobile home park in Covington, about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) from Atlanta. The infant was discovered missing from her bed five hours later.