Monument sought to recognize blacks who served Confederacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Black South Carolina residents who served in the Confederate military would be recognized with a Statehouse monument under a proposal made by two white Republican lawmakers.

State Reps. Bill Chumley and Mike Burns say they want to recognize African-Americans whose courage has been forgotten. They point out that hundreds of black South Carolinians applied for state-provided Confederate pensions of up to $25 annually.

Online state archives show many were slaves who had no choice, pressed into duty by their owners.

They include Walter Curry's great-great-great grandmother, a cook serving the Confederacy from 1863-1865. The Columbia resident says he was stunned to learn her story, but black Confederates should be honoured regardless of why they served.