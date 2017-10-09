NATO chief: 'We don't want a new Cold War' with Russia

BUCHAREST, Romania — NATO's chief says the alliance does not want a "new Cold War" with Russia, despite members' concerns about Russian military buildup close to NATOs' border.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke Monday at the end of a four-day NATO parliamentary assembly in the Romanian capital. "We are concerned by .... (Russia's) lack of transparency when it comes to military exercises," he said.

However, he added: "Russia is our neighbour .... we don't want to isolate Russia; we don't want a new Cold War."

He said the 29-member alliance had increased jets patrols in the Black Sea in "response to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine."