No charges for man who asked if US senator's child kidnapped
A
A
Share via Email
EASTON, Pa. — A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's (TOO'-meez) daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.
Democratic District Attorney John Morganelli said Monday that Simon Radecki's question to the senator was inappropriate but within the bounds of free speech.
Radecki asked Toomey at the Aug. 31 town hall to "confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped."
Radecki said later he was only trying to make a point about how immigrant parents live in fear that children brought to the U.S. illegally will be deported.
Nothing happened to Toomey's daughter.
A Toomey spokesman calls Radecki's question "reprehensible" and "inherently threatening." But he says the senator accepts Morganelli's legal judgment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area