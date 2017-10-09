No problems as magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small earthquake in Silicon Valley was felt by many thousands of people, but there were no reports of damages or injuries.

The magnitude 4.1 quake struck shortly before 6 p.m. just outside San Jose, which is home to a million people and surrounded by heavily populated suburbs.

Twitter lit up with reports from slightly shaken people in the area. Most said it was just a quick jolt, and many wondered whether they had really felt a quake.

Police and fire officials in and around San Jose reported no damages, injuries or other problems.