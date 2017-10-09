North Slope storm causes estimated $10 million in damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials say repairing damages from a recent storm in Alaska's North Slope could end up costing more than $10 million, and a damaged road in the nation's northernmost town could keep whalers from an important subsistence area.

North Slope Borough officials say the late September storm caused severe damage in the town of Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR'-vik) because of wave surges and winds gusting at more than 45 mph. The storm in the community formerly known as Barrow lasted several days and eroded roads and protective berms, and damaged infrastructure and personal property in the town.

About 3,700 feet of a beach road has been destroyed, preventing access to a lagoon area that is used as a backup site to land whales if waves are too intense on the coast.

