Official who quit after racial slurs rescinds resignation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A South Texas city official who resigned after using a racial slur to describe two black assistant district attorneys has rescinded that resignation.

Brownsville City Commissioner Cesar De Leon withdrew his resignation in a letter delivered to the city secretary Monday. Mayor Tony Martinez says De Leon rescinded his Thursday resignation before an eight-day grace period expired.

The resignation would have become final after the expiration of the grace period or it's formally accepted by the city commission.

De Leon had said he was resigning because of a conflict of interest.