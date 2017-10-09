Palestinian delegations head to Egypt for unity talks
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Negotiators from the rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have
The talks are the most ambitious attempt at reconciliation since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007.
Two senior Hamas officials, including Gaza leader Yehiyeh Sinwar, crossed into Egypt on Monday for the talks. Fatah officials were also
The negotiations, sponsored by Egypt, are to start Tuesday.
A Fatah delegation last week
