Quadruplet sisters pursue medical careers to honour late mom
SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Quadruplet sisters from New Jersey are doing their best to
Philly.com reports 18-year-olds Casey, Kelly, Rachel and Erin Murphy are working toward careers in medicine like their mother, Toni Murphy.
Toni Murphy worked as an OB-GYN nurse. She died in 2001 from complications from an infection when the sisters were almost 2.
The Swedesboro siblings were raised by their father, Michael Murphy, with the help of their older sister, Lyn Murphy.
Casey, Kelly and Rachel are freshman nursing majors at Rutgers School of Nursing in Camden. Erin is studying animal science at Oklahoma State University as she works to become a veterinarian.
The quadruplets' father says he's proud they are following in their mother's footsteps.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
