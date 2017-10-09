News / World

Sao Paulo struggles to end 'Crackland' drug market

In this Sept. 14, 2017 photo, a woman smokes crack in an area popularly known as "Crackland" in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. ‚ÄúCrackland,‚Äù is a square in the center of Sao Paulo where drugs are sold and smoked in broad daylight. All the while, police look on. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

SAO PAULO — Every day, the addicts who occupy "Crackland," a square in the centre of Sao Paulo where drugs are sold and smoked in broad daylight, pick up their blankets and tents and move across the street to let city sanitation workers clean the area.

And then every day, the group returns. All the while, police look on.

This daily ballet persists four months after authorities launched a major operation to end Crackland for good, arresting scores of dealers and sealing off abandoned buildings they had occupied.

For the two decades that this city within a city has existed, politicians have been trying to get rid of it: first by brute force and more recently with a program that offered addicts housing and cash in hopes of helping them kick their addiction.

