Sao Paulo struggles to end 'Crackland' drug market

SAO PAULO — Every day, the addicts who occupy "Crackland," a square in the centre of Sao Paulo where drugs are sold and smoked in broad daylight, pick up their blankets and tents and move across the street to let city sanitation workers clean the area.

And then every day, the group returns. All the while, police look on.

This daily ballet persists four months after authorities launched a major operation to end Crackland for good, arresting scores of dealers and sealing off abandoned buildings they had occupied.