Saudi woman detained for flouting still-in-place driving ban

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A Saudi woman who appeared in a video driving a car in the capital, Riyadh, has been briefly detained for violating the country's ban on women driving, which is set to be lifted in June.

The state-linked Sabq news website reported on Monday that the woman in the video, who was unnamed, was identified and summoned by security authorities. Her male guardian — who is typically a woman's father or husband — was then asked to sign a pledge that she wouldn't violate traffic regulations again.