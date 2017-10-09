Suspect in Army Reserve weapons theft reaches plea deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man charged with stealing 16 guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that could put him behind bars for 15 years.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2y3eVmd ) reports James Morales' deal with federal prosecutors was made public Friday. A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The deal calls for a 15-year sentence, but the judge isn't bound by prosectors' recommendations.

Authorities say Morales stole the guns from an Army Reserve centre in Worcester in 2015. He was captured in New York days later. He escaped from a Central Falls, Rhode Island, prison on Dec. 31 and was recaptured five days later after allegedly trying to rob two Boston-area banks.

___