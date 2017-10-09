Suspect in Army Reserve weapons theft reaches plea deal
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man charged with stealing 16 guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that could put him behind bars for 15 years.
The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2y3eVmd ) reports James Morales' deal with federal prosecutors was made public Friday. A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
The deal calls for a 15-year sentence, but the judge isn't bound by prosectors' recommendations.
Authorities say Morales stole the guns from an Army Reserve
