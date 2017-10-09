The Latest: Mother, 4 kids killed in Oregon crash
A
A
Share via Email
SALEM, Ore. — The Latest on a head-on collision that killed a mother and four children near Salem (all times local):
1 p.m.
Authorities have arrested a Gervais man on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving in collision that killed a mother and her four children.
Oregon State Police said Monday the two car crash happened at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.
OSP says a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia hit a Buick Century head-on.
The Land Rover was heading north and the Buick was heading south. The two cars were negotiating a corner when they crashed.
The Buick was driven by 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez from Molalla. Her four children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were pronounced dead at the scene.
Garcia sustained minor injuries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb