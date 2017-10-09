The Latest: Northern Cheyenne tribal council ousts president
A
A
Share via Email
LAME DEER, Mont. — The Latest on the Northern Cheyenne tribal council's vote to oust the tribal president (all times local):
2:50 p.m.
A Montana Indian tribe has voted to oust the tribe's president for reportedly neglecting his duties and violating tribal bylaws.
President Jace Killsback says he plans to stay in office because a tribal court ruled Thursday that the complaint against him was not sworn under oath and not specific.
An attorney for Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilman Dana Eaglefeathers said he filed an amended complaint Thursday with a sworn statement and a list of allegations against Killsback. Killsback said he did not have enough time to respond to the amended complaint before the 9-1 vote to oust him on Friday morning.
The Billings Gazette reports Killsback denied the allegations against him.
It was not clear Friday if the Bureau of Indian Affairs would recognize the council's vote. Spokeswoman Nedra Darling did not return phone calls seeking comment.
10:15 a.m.
A Montana Indian tribe has voted to oust the tribe's president for reportedly neglecting his duties and violating tribal bylaws.
President Jace Killsback says he plans to stay in office because a tribal court ruled Thursday that the complaint against him was not sworn under oath and not specific.
An attorney for Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilman Dana Eaglefeathers said he filed an amended complaint Thursday with a sworn statement and a list of allegations against Killsback. Killsback said he did not have enough time to respond to the amended complaint before the 9-0 vote to oust him on Friday morning.
The Billings Gazette reports Killsback denied the allegations against him.
It was not clear Friday if the Bureau of Indian Affairs would recognize the council's vote. Spokeswoman Nedra Darling did not return phone calls seeking comment.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb