The Latest: Rajoy vows that Spain will not be divided

BARCELONA, Spain — The Latest on the political situation in Catalonia, where some regional leaders want to declare independence from Spain. (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has vowed in an interview with a German newspaper that Spain will not be divided.

Rajoy told Die Welt in its Monday edition that "Spain will not be divided and the national unity will be preserved. We will do everything that legislation allows us to ensure this."

Rajoy added "we will prevent this independence from taking place."

The prime minister's interview comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.

Secession-minded lawmakers are meeting Tuesday in Catalonia and some say that is when they will declare independence for the northeastern region in Spain.

___

11:50 p.m.

Spain's deputy prime minister says the Spanish government will be ready to act if Catalan separatist leaders go ahead and declare independence on Tuesday as they have promised.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told the COPE radio station Monday that "if they declare independence, there will be decisions to restore the law and democracy."

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont is to address the Catalan parliament on Tuesday evening to debate the political situation. Separatist politicians have said there will be a declaration of independence during that session, although some ruling coalition lawmakers say the move would be "symbolic."