Trump, Graham golfing at Trump course in Virginia
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is spending Columbus Day at his golf club in Virginia.
The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling just before noon Monday. The White House said he will be golfing with Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham.
Trump has regularly visited golf courses throughout his presidency, though his staff does not always confirm that he played.
As a candidate he attacked former President Barack Obama, saying he spent too much time playing golf.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist