UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 12 injured in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — The United Nations says one Tanzanian peacekeeper has been killed and 12 others injured after an attack in eastern Congo by Ugandan rebels belonging to the group known as ADF.

U.N. Congo mission spokeswoman Florence Marchal said suspected rebels attacked early Monday near a U.N. base in Mamundioma, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Beni and have seized weapons. She said forces have been deployed to the area in the North Kivu province as fighting continues.

ADF rebels in September killed a Tanzanian peacekeeper there.