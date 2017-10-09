University of Pittsburgh student found dead in homicide

PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh student found dead of blunt force trauma injuries in her off-campus home had emigrated from Russia.

Authorities haven't said how long Alina Sheykhet, 20, had lived in the United States. But her Facebook page indicates she attended Montour High School in Robinson Township, a Pittsburgh suburb, after moving from Ivanovo, Russia. The social media page doesn't say how long ago Sheykhet came to the country.

Police were called after Sheykhet's parents went to the home she lived in about 9 a.m. Sunday. Sheykhet's roommates thought she was still sleeping, but Sheykhet's brother, Artem, 25, told KDKA-TV she was found unresponsive on the floor after her father forced open the door to her room. The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but didn't specify what, where or how Sheykhet was struck on her body or with what.

Neighbors reported a party at the residence Saturday night, attended by about 30 people, but police haven't said whether that figures in their investigation.

The university issued a statement expressing sadness and extending "its deepest sympathies to the student's family and those who knew her." The school planned to have counsellors available Monday to students who needed them.

The statement also suggested authorities know more about who or how Sheykhet was killed than they've stated publicly, saying, "Police do not believe the situation, which occurred off campus, provides further threat to the University community."