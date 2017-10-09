Vice-President Pence on fundraising swing in California

LOS ANGELES — Vice-President Mike Pence is on a three-day visit to California to raise money and talk about President Donald Trump's push for a tax overhaul.

He arrived in Los Angeles Sunday for an evening reception after making news for walking out of the 49ers-Colts football game, saying he disagreed with the nearly dozen San Francisco players who took a knee during the national anthem.

Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy were scheduled to hold a luncheon fundraiser at a country club in wealthy Newport Beach on Monday.

He and McCarthy were expected to fly to Sacramento later in the afternoon for an event to discuss tax reform.

California, a majority Democratic state, rejected Trump by about 4 million votes in the presidential election. Trump hasn't visited since he won office.

California also has firmly opposed the administration's immigration policies. Gov. Jerry Brown signed sanctuary state legislation last week that extends protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

But California also has several Republican Congress members who are Democratic targets.