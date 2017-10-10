4 children killed in Oregon crash identified

SALEM, Ore. — Authorities have identified the four children under age nine who were allegedly killed by a drunken driver Sunday near Salem.

Oregon State Police said Tuesday that 8-year-old Ivan Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 6-year-old Andrus Medrano-Contreras, 4-year-old Dayanara Medrano-Perez and 2-year-old Angelina Vazquez-Crisp were killed in addition to 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez of Molalla.

Authorities say Lisette Medrano-Perez was the mother to the three older children and an aunt and temporary legal guardian to the youngest child.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon when a Land Rover driven by 27-year-old Favian R. Garcia of Gervais collided with Buick Century driven by Lisette Medrano-Perez. She and the four children died at the scene.

Garcia, who had minor injuries, was arrested Monday on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges.