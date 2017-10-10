6 dead, 68 injured in bus crash near Mexico border
MEXICO CITY — Mexican state officials say a bus carrying maquiladora workers has crashed near the U.S. border, killing six people and injuring 68.
The Tamaulipas state civil
The office said Tuesday's predawn crash occurred on the road between the city of Reynosa and the
It said the workers were employed at an industrial park.
The office did not specify the condition of the injured, but said they had been taken to two local hospitals.