Arkansas asks court not to halt inmate's November execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' attorney general is asking a state court to dismiss a condemned killer's bid to have his execution next month halted.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in court papers filed Tuesday that a Jefferson County judge doesn't have the authority to stay Jack Greene's Nov. 9 execution. Greene has asked the court to halt his execution so a hearing can be held to determine whether he's competent to be executed. Greene's attorneys argue he suffers from a psychotic disorder and it would be unconstitutional to execute him.