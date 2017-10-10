Atlanta contractors get prison time in contract bribery case
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta contractors have been sentenced to prison as part of an ongoing federal investigation into bribes paid for city contracts.
A judge on Tuesday ordered Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. to serve five years in prison and to pay more than $1.12 million in restitution. The other contractor, Charles P. Richards Jr., was sentenced to serve two years and three months in prison and to pay $193,000 in restitution.
Each pleaded guilty earlier this year to a conspiracy charge.
Prosecutors say Mitchell and Richards conspired to pay city officials to award them lucrative city construction contracts, with more than $1 million paid out between 2010 and 2015.
Mitchell's lawyer, Craig Gillen, said his client hopes to have his prison time reduced as he continues to
