Australian government: Constitution can't be taken literally
A
A
Share via Email
CANBERRA, Australia — A government lawyer has told Australia's High Court it could not take a
Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue told the High Court judges on Tuesday that five of the lawmakers, including three government ministers, should not be disqualified from Parliament for breaching the constitution because they did not voluntarily acquire or retain citizenship of another country.
The hearing it set to take three days.
Under the 116-year-old constitution, "a subject or citizen of a foreign power" is not eligible to be elected to Parliament.
The fate of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is most crucial to the government in an unprecedented political crisis.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
Police, search teams look for missing 15-year-old Nova Scotia girl
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist