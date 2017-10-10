Authorities: Man tells wife he killed daughter, surrenders

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man called his wife at work to tell her he'd killed their 17-month-old daughter and then turned himself in.

News outlets report that Lake County deputies went to 38-year-old Jeremy Main's home Monday morning and found the toddler dead in the bathtub.

Main had turned himself in at a Sumter County Sheriff's Office substation, and Lake County detectives went there to question him. He was eventually charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities haven't released details about the child's death or a possible motive.

Officials say two teenagers also live at the home, but they were at school when the girl died.