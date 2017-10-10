Chronically ill 4th-grader recruited by college hockey team

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Massachusetts college's newest varsity athlete is a 10-year-old chronically ill boy who is being recruited more for his spirit than his slap shot.

The men's ice hockey team at Babson College in Wellesley is formally welcoming Walpole fourth-grader Coleman Walsh to the squad. Tuesday's induction is being organized by Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that connects colleges with youngsters dealing with debilitating or life-threatening illness.

Since birth, Coleman has been fighting Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects numerous parts of the body.

Accompanied by family members and friends, Coleman is scheduled to sign an official letter of intent with Babson. He will then be able to attend practices, games, team dinners and other events.