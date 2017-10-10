Controversial Greek gender identity bill in parliament vote

ATHENS, Greece — Greek lawmakers are to vote on a bill allowing people to change the gender listed on their identity cards and other official documents at will — a move hailed by the transgender community as a significant step forward, but that carries political risk for the coalition government.

Tuesday's parliamentary debate was to end in an early afternoon vote. But right-wing junior coalition party Independent Greeks opposes the move, while objections have also been voiced by four lawmakers from the governing left-wing Syriza party.