Drexel professor put on leave after Las Vegas tweets

PHILADELPHIA — A Drexel University professor whose tweets suggested a link between white supremacy and the shooting massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival has been has been put on leave.

Associate professor George Ciccariello-Maher writes in an op-ed piece published Tuesday by The Washington Post the Philadelphia university placed him on leave after a series of tweets about the shooting prompted death threats.

Last week, the political science and global studies professor posted a tweet reading, "It's the white supremacist patriarchy, stupid." That tweet was followed by a series of similar statements. The professor writes in the op-ed threats came in after conservative media outlets highlighted his tweets.

Drexel says the decision was necessary to ensure campus safety.