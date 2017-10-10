Ex-Connecticut governor to get early release from prison

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former governor of Connecticut who was twice convicted on felony charges is set to be released early from a federal minimum-security prison in Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons says former Gov. John Rowland will be released in May 2018, 19 months into his 30-month sentence.

The spokesman declined to explain the early release date, citing privacy laws.

The 60-year-old Republican resigned from office in 2004 and served 10 months in prison following a corruption scandal. Rowland was sentenced to prison again in September 2014 after he was convicted of campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.