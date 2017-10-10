Family of baby discarded in laundry sues Minnesota hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical centre .

The mother, Esmeralda Hernandez, of DeSoto, Texas, and other relatives sued Regions Hospital last week. The lawsuit accuses Regions of reckless interference with a dead body. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the family is seeking unspecified damages "far in excess of $50,000" for its ongoing pain.

The hospital issued a statement Monday reaffirming its apology, saying it is working with the family's lawyer and is open to a reasonable solution.

Hernandez gave birth to a premature, stillborn son named Jose in April 2013. She accepted the hospital's offer of a dignified cremation, but the baby's body turned up at a commercial laundry two weeks later.

