Family protests man's shooting death by police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of a man shot and killed by police in North Carolina last month took part in a silent protest at a city council meeting.

Media outlets reported the family of 29-year-old Ruben Galindo was among those in council chambers Monday night. Pastor Donnie Garris says the protesters are tired of injustice.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers shot Galindo after he called police Sept. 6, saying he had a gun. Body camera video shows Galindo putting his hands up, and seconds later, police fire.

The police department released a statement saying detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding and saying that officers fired after they perceived an imminent deadly threat.