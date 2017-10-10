Final 2 defendants plead guilty in deadly mall carjacking
NEWARK, N.J. — The two remaining defendants charged in connection with a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall have pleaded guilty.
Essex County prosecutors say Irvington resident Hanif Thompson pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder and a weapons charge, while Newark resident Karif Ford pleaded guilty to carjacking. Authorities say the men and two others were involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn.
The accused getaway driver was convicted at trial in March on murder charges, while the other defendant pleaded guilty in July to carjacking.
Friedland's wife testified about seeing him gunned down in front of her. Prosecutors say Thompson fired the fatal shot.
Thompson and Ford will be sentenced Jan. 18.
