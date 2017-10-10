Firm behind Trump-Russia dossier subpoenaed by House panel
WASHINGTON — A political research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says it's been subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee.
A lawyer for Fusion GPS said in a statement Tuesday that the subpoenas were signed by Rep. Devin Nunes even though the Republican committee chairman stepped aside months ago from leading the panel's Russia probe.
Nunes stepped aside in April amid a House ethics committee investigation into whether he improperly disclosed classified information. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
