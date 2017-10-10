Firm behind Trump-Russia dossier subpoenaed by House panel

WASHINGTON — A political research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says it's been subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee.

A lawyer for Fusion GPS said in a statement Tuesday that the subpoenas were signed by Rep. Devin Nunes even though the Republican committee chairman stepped aside months ago from leading the panel's Russia probe.

The lawyer, Joshua Levy, said the subpoenas were a "blatant attempt to undermine" the credibility of the dossier and came even as the firm was in the process of co-operating with the committee.