From tax cuts to pot plantations: new Dutch coalition plans
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — From tax cuts to lessons in Dutch national identity and an experiment with state-sanctioned cannabis plantations, a
After tough austerity measures helped the Dutch economy rebound strongly from the financial crisis in recent years, one of the major aims of Rutte's new administration - his third - is cutting taxes for citizens and businesses.
Rutte said Tuesday that the Netherlands is thriving, "but too many people are not yet feeling it."
The 55-page document, published nearly seven months the general election, also sets out a range of social reforms agreed between Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the Christian Democrats, the centrist and pro-European Union D66 party and the faith-based Christian Union.