From tax cuts to pot plantations: new Dutch coalition plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — From tax cuts to lessons in Dutch national identity and an experiment with state-sanctioned cannabis plantations, a centre -right, four-party coalition led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte has finalized its policy blueprint for the coming four years.

After tough austerity measures helped the Dutch economy rebound strongly from the financial crisis in recent years, one of the major aims of Rutte's new administration - his third - is cutting taxes for citizens and businesses.

Rutte said Tuesday that the Netherlands is thriving, "but too many people are not yet feeling it."