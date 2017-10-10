How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

A big jump for Wal-Mart helped the Dow Jones industrial average set a record Tuesday, while gains for other retailers and airlines sent other stock indexes higher as well.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 5.91 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,550.64.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.61 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 22,830.68.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 7.52 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,587.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4.44 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,508.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.31 points, or 0.05 per cent .

The Dow is up 57.01 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 2.93 points, or 0.04 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 2.21 points, or 0.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 311.81 points, or 13.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,068.08 points, or 15.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,204.13 points, or 22.4 per cent .