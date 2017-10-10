Idaho appeals court: Don't equivocate when seeking attorney
BOISE, Idaho — Don't do any hemming and hawing if you're trying to invoke your right to an attorney. That's the message in an Idaho Court of Appeals ruling handed down in the case of a Missouri man convicted of robbing an eastern Idaho business.
The ruling was issued Tuesday in the case of Samuel J. Davis, a Vienna, Missouri, man convicted of robbing a check-cashing business in Post Falls, Idaho.
The three-judge appellate panel said that statement — particularly the "I think" portion — wasn't enough to compel police to stop the interrogation because it wasn't definitive.
Citing earlier case law, Idaho Court of Appeals Chief Judge David Gratton wrote, "Phrases such as 'I think,' and 'maybe I should' are equivocal ... Because Davis did not unequivocally invoke his right to counsel, the officer was not required to stop questioning."
When Davis later confessed to the robbery during the same interrogation, his confession was voluntary and able to be used in court, the judges found.
